Iran UN envoy slams repeated US violation of Islamabad MoU

“Almost immediately after the signing of the Memorandum, and continuing to the present day, the United States has not only failed to honor its commitments but has actively and systematically undermined the very foundations of the Memorandum,” said Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, on Monday in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guteres and the president of the UN Security Council.

The full text of the letter is as follows:

Excellencies,

Upon instructions from my Government, I wish to inform Your Excellency and the members of the Security Council that, following the unprovoked acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran by the United States and the Israeli regime, in flagrant violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations and the peremptory norm of prohibiting aggression — acts which commenced on 28 February 2026 and have included numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity, the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States on 17 June 2026, in 14 paragraphs. The Memorandum was from the very outset conceived not on the basis of trust — for no such trust existed — but on a clear structure of “commitment for commitment,” designed to provide a genuine opportunity for diplomacy and to establish a framework for the peaceful resolution of outstanding issues through mutual and reciprocal obligations.

Almost immediately after the signing of the Memorandum, and continuing to the present day, the United States has not only failed to honour its commitments but has actively and systematically undermined the very foundations of the Memorandum. Its actions—including repeated military attacks against Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the unlawful revocation of the license for the sale of Iranian oil, the promotion of a parallel maritime route in the Strait of Hormuz in contravention of the agreed arrangements, and its continued support for Israeli aggression against Lebanon constitute fundamental and unequivocal breaches of its commitments. This systematic pattern of breach is most clearly demonstrated by the United States' conduct regarding paragraph 5 of the Memorandum, which explicitly affirms the Islamic Republic of Iran's responsibility for determining the arrangements for the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. In clear contravention of this provision, the United States has unilaterally challenged this arrangement and has sought to impose a parallel maritime route. These unilateral actions, combined with continued acts of aggression against Iran, constitute a material breach of the Memorandum and a fundamental breach of the agreed framework.

These deliberate, calculated, and sustained actions constitute a grave threat to international peace and security and further demonstrate the United States' complete disregard for its international legal obligations. These violations are not merely abstract statistics on a page, but they have a devastating human cost. These casualties add to the already heavy toll of lives lost throughout the war, as a direct consequence of the United States' unlawful use of force against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In light of the gravity of this situation, the Islamic Republic of Iran recalls the responsibilities entrusted to the Security Council of the United Nations under its Charter, particularly in situations involving acts of aggression, breaches of the peace, and threats to international peace and security. Iran urgently calls upon the United Nations to discharge, without delay, its Charter-mandated responsibilities by taking immediate, effective, and decisive measures to compel the United States to cease its ongoing unlawful acts of aggression, prevent any further escalation, and ensure the full accountability of the United States for its acts of aggression, grave violations of international law, and the serious crimes resulting therefrom.

Regrettably, the Security Council's failure to take timely, effective, and decisive action in response to these manifest violations of the Charter of the United Nations has emboldened the United States to continue and further escalate its unlawful use of force against the Islamic Republic of Iran, thereby undermining the authority of the Council and jeopardizing international peace and security.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates that the United States bears full and unequivocal responsibility for all consequences arising from its unlawful use of force and for the grave threat that its unlawful actions pose to international peace and security. The Islamic Republic of Iran will resolutely safeguard its national interests, protect its sovereignty, and defend its territorial integrity against any aggression.

A More Detailed Account of the Recorded Violations of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (18 June — 13 July 2026)

Since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, and in particular over the past three days, the United States has fundamentally violated the vast majority of its provisions and commitments, thereby effectively rendering the Memorandum inoperative. The following are illustrative examples of such violations:

18 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraphs 1 and 4: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated a readiness to recommence military operations and reimpose a naval blockade against Iran, constituting a threat of force and inconsistency with the unconditional terms of the ceasefire.

18-20 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: The Israeli regime continued air strikes on Lebanon, with casualties rising from 68 to 83, in violation of the commitment to terminate all military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

19 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: Israeli air strikes on Lebanon continued, with 30 violations recorded in a single day, resulting in over 150 casualties, in violation of the commitment to end military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

21 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: President of the United States posted on Truth Social a threat to strike Iran "again, only harder," in direct contravention of the prohibition on the threat of force.

21 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraphs 1, 2, and 5: In a Fox News interview, President of the United States threatened to "take over the Strait" and collect tolls, undermining Iran's sovereignty and the agreed arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz.

22 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: Israeli regime forces committed eight violations across several Lebanese governorates — including tank shelling, UAV attacks, and house demolitions — in continued violation of Paragraph 1.

23 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: Israeli regime forces committed 14 violations in Nabatieh and South Lebanon, consisting of UAV and quadcopter attacks, shooting and clearing operations, violating the commitment to end military operations on all fronts.

23 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 11: President of the United States stated that released Iranian funds would be placed in U.S.-controlled escrow, restricting Iran's full access to its frozen assets as required by the Memorandum.

24 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: Israeli regime forces committed 20 violations in Nabatieh, including UAV attacks, artillery shelling, and the use of white phosphorus.

24 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 11: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the U.S. Treasury would oversee the released Iranian funds, imposing further restrictions inconsistent with their full availability.

23-27 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraphs 5 and 2: The U.S. established a parallel maritime route near Oman, as an attempt to bypass Iran's arrangements for safe passage and undermine the Iran-Oman dialogue on the future administration of the Strait.

26 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: U.S. Central Command conducted several air strikes on several Iranian locations and sites, constituting a direct use of force against Iran.

27 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: A U.S.-Israeli-Lebanese trilateral framework was concluded, perpetuating foreign military presence in Lebanon and conditioning Lebanese sovereignty, in violation of the commitment to ensure Lebanon's territorial integrity.

28 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: Israeli regime forces committed 20 violations in Lebanon — including fighter jet strikes, UAV attacks, demolitions, and white phosphorus use — bringing the total number of violations since signature to 391, with 103 Lebanese killed and 152 injured.

28 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: A second U.S. air strike on Iran within 48 hours, announced by the President of the United States, established a continuing pattern of use of force.

28 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraphs 1 and 2: President of the United States threatened that "the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist," engaging the prohibition on threats to sovereignty and territorial integrity.

28-30 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraphs 5 and 9: U.S. military overflights and attacks disrupted Iran's demining operations and prevented the reopening of the Strait, while the unauthorized entry of an F-15 and deployment of six EA-18G aircraft violated the non-reinforcement commitment.

29 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: The Israeli regime's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, stated that Iran's Supreme Leader was "marked for death," constituting a threat of force by an allied party.

29 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: The Israeli regime's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, declared that the Israeli regime would not withdraw from security zones in Lebanon, violating the commitment to ensure Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity.

29 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: The Israeli regime military forces have committed 26 violations in Nabatieh and South Lebanon, including fighter jet strikes, demolitions, and artillery attacks, bringing the total to 417 violations since signature, with 103 killed and 152 injured.

30 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: Israeli regime military forces have committed 22 violations, including fighter jet strikes, UAV attacks, house demolitions, and arson, bringing the total to 439 violations since signature, with 103 Lebanese killed and 152 injured.

30 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: Vice President Vance stated that the President is "willing to drop bombs" on Iran, constituting a threat of force.

30 June 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 9: The movement of the USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the region was regarded as provocative and inconsistent with the status quo and non-reinforcement of forces.

1 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: The Israeli regime military forces have committed 22 violations, including UAV and quadcopter attacks, shootings, and demolitions, bringing the total to 461 violations since signature, with 103 killed and 152 injured.

2 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: The Israeli regime military forces have committed 31 violations across four governorates, including fighter jet strikes, UAV attacks, and demolitions, bringing the total to 492 violations since signature, with 103 Lebanese killed and 152 injured.

4 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraphs 1 and 2: President of the United States told Axios that "one strike could destroy them all" in reference to Iranian officials, threatening the sovereignty and continued existence of the Iranian State.

5 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: The Israeli regime military forces have committed 23 violations across four governorates in Lebanon.

6 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: The Israeli regime forces committed 33 violations of the Memorandum within Lebanese territory, including 11 artillery attacks, 6 UAV attacks, 2 quadcopter attacks, 10 demolitions of residential buildings using explosive munitions, and 4 incidents involving shooting and skirmishes. These acts constitute a clear violation of the commitment to the permanent termination of military operations on all fronts.

6 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: President of the United States threatened to "finish the job" and "knock down bridges in one hour," constituting an express threat of force against Iran's infrastructure.

7 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 10: OFAC revoked General License X and issued License XI, effectively revoking the authorization for the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil.

7 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: U.S. Central Command conducted strikes on over 80 targets in Iran, marking another direct use of force.

8 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraphs 1 and 2: U.S. Central Command conducted strikes on approximately 90 Iranian targets, resulting in 17 deaths and 115 injuries, including civilian casualties. This constituted a serious violation of the prohibition on the use of force and respect for sovereignty.

9 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraphs 1 and 2: U.S. Central Command conducted a new round of offensive strikes against Iran, hitting approximately 90 targets and infrastructures. These strikes constitute a further violation of the commitment to terminate military operations and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran.

10 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 9: The U.S. Treasury imposed new sanctions on eight Iranian individuals and six entities, violating the commitment not to impose new sanctions.

10 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: President of the United States formally announced that "the Cease Fire is OVER!" This unilateral declaration constitutes a clear violation of the commitment to the immediate and permanent termination of military operations, as provided for in Paragraph 1 of the Memorandum.

11 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraph 1: President of the United States posted that "1,000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded" against Iran, threatening to "completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran" — a grave threat of force.

11 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraphs 1 and 2: U.S. Central Command conducted another round of strikes, hitting approximately 140 targets and bringing the total to over 300 targets struck during the week.

11 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraphs 5 and 9: United States Central Command confirmed that U.S. forces had facilitated the transit of more than 800 commercial vessels through the alternative maritime route under U.S. military management, with naval escort and air cover. This parallel maritime route bypasses Iran's lawful arrangements, contradicts Iran's central role in resuming traffic, undermines the required Iran-Oman dialogue, and introduces additional forces into the region.

12 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraphs 1 and 2: U.S. Central Command conducted yet another round of strikes, hitting dozens of targets in Iran.

13 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraphs 1 and 2: U.S. Central Command continues to conduct new rounds of strikes, hitting more targets in Iran.

13 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraphs 1 and 5: The President of the United States posted on Truth Social that the United States would, “from this point forward, [be] known as ‘THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,”’ and further declared that it “will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security” in the Strait of Hormuz.

13 July 2026 — Violation of Paragraphs 1 and 4: The President of the United States posted on Truth Social, announcing the “reinstating [of] the IRANIAN BLOCKADE,” thereby declaring the reimposition of a blockade against Iran.

It should be emphasized that each of these violation reports was formally conveyed to the mediators, with a request for their facilitation to secure the immediate cessation of the violations and to obtain firm assurances of non-repetition. However, the United States not only failed to honour its commitments but continued to escalate its unlawful actions with complete disregard for its commitments under the Memorandum.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as an official document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellencies, the assurances of my highest consideration.

MNA