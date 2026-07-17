Iranian forces retaliate US attacks on infrastructur

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has launched a sweeping wave of retaliatory strikes across West Asia, targeting a US special operations command center in Syria, American radar sites in Oman, and weapons depots and launchers in Kuwait.

In a statement on Friday, the IRGC’s Public Relations Department said that during the operation conducted by the Aerospace Force, a radar system and several special operations helicopters were destroyed while a large number of criminal US troops were killed.

It added that the strike came in revenge for the blood of the seven innocent Iranian soldiers who were martyred on Wednesday in the American aerial assault on the Army's 388th Brigade garrison in Bampur, near the southeastern city of Iranshahr.

“Our brave fighters remain in full control of the Strait of Hormuz. As long as the United States persists in its acts of mischief, not a single drop of oil or gas will be permitted to be exported from the region,” it emphasized.

Over the past few days, the terrorist US military has conducted waves of deadly strikes on Iran and reinstated a blockade of Iranian ports in flagrant violation of a war-termination deal.

In response, Iranian armed forces have launched heavy reprisal attacks against strategic American targets across the region, declaring the strategic waterway closed “until further notice” and at least until “the end of US interference in the region.”

Late Thursday and into Friday, the US hit Iranian infrastructure, including several bridges in southern Hormozgan Province

US depots, HIMARS, radar struck in Kuwait

In a separate statement on Friday, the IRGC’s Public Relations Department said that Iranian forces began retaliatory operations, the first of which targeted a missile defense surveillance radar, several US weapons depots, and two HIMARS launchers, and a number of missiles, resulting in a large fire at a base hosting US terrorist forces in Kuwait.

"The Great Satan, once again acting on the mistaken belief that we had been weakened, resumed the war in the middle of negotiations—as it has repeatedly done by violating its commitments. Now desperate, regretful of its actions, and having lost hope of succeeding against the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, it turned once again last night to war crimes in an attempt to change the course of the conflict," it noted.

"By attacking civilian facilities, including telecommunications and railway infrastructure, as well as passing vehicles, it killed or wounded a number of civilians."

The US acts of malevolence have led to a sharp decline in production and the complete suspension of oil and gas exports through the Strait of Hormuz, it said, warning that Iran’s retaliatory operations are continuing.

US naval, air surveillance radars destroyed in Oman

In another statement later, the IRGC said its forces targeted and destroyed a naval surveillance radar at the Salmah Plateau and a US air surveillance radar stationed in the Ghanam area of Oman.

The US and the Israeli regime waged their illegal war of aggression against Iran on February 28. However, forty days later, on April 8, the enemies were forced to accept a ceasefire amid Iran’s brave resistance, successful retaliatory attacks, and powerful grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

On June 17, Tehran and Washington signed the Pakistan-brokered Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts and includes a commitment from both sides to hold further talks on a final agreement in the next 60 days.

However, Washington violated several provisions of the understanding, resulting in Iran's firm response.

MNA