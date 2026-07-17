  1. Iran
  2. Iran
Jul 17, 2026, 10:02 AM

US attacks bridges in Iran in its latest war crimes

US attacks bridges in Iran in its latest war crimes

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – The United States army continued their war crimes in Iran withh hitting several bridges in southern the country.

The Unnited States army conducted airstrikes for the sixth night in a row on Friday night, hitting Iranian infrastructure as the President Donald Traump had threatened.

Six bridges were hit in Hormuzgan Province in Khamir County, accoridng to local Iranian media 

The local media reports said that the attacks on the bridges killed at least seven people.

One of the bridges that was destroyed was Kohorestan Bridge, which connects Hormuzgan and Fars provinces.

In retaliation, Iranian armed forces struck US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Syria and Jordan.

MNA

News ID 246269

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