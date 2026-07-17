US attacks bridges in Iran in its latest war crimes

The Unnited States army conducted airstrikes for the sixth night in a row on Friday night, hitting Iranian infrastructure as the President Donald Traump had threatened.

Six bridges were hit in Hormuzgan Province in Khamir County, accoridng to local Iranian media

The local media reports said that the attacks on the bridges killed at least seven people.

One of the bridges that was destroyed was Kohorestan Bridge, which connects Hormuzgan and Fars provinces.

In retaliation, Iranian armed forces struck US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Syria and Jordan.

MNA