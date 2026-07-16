Iran urges southern neighbours to block US attacks

In a statement released on Thursday, Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the "colonial and arrogant" U.S. policy of violating state sovereignty by stationing military bases and forces on foreign territory. It said countries, particularly Iran's southern neighbours, bear a clear responsibility to stop Washington from using their land, waters and airspace to prepare and launch attacks against the Islamic Republic.

"Iran's defensive strikes against military bases, facilities and assets used for aggression against Iran are in accordance with Iran's legal and inherent right to self-defence under international law and Article 51 of the United Nations Charter," the ministry said.

It called on the neighbouring countries of the southern Persian Gulf to "immediately prevent the aggressors from using their facilities and territorial, maritime and airspace domains for aggression against Iran, in order to halt the continuation and spread of the flames of war in the region." It warned against allowing a "sinister American-Zionist plot to create enmity and mistrust among the countries of the region" to succeed.

The ministry stressed that Iran "has no hostility or enmity toward any of its neighbours or the countries of the region" and said it firmly believes the only path to lasting security is "understanding and cooperation among the countries of the region, free from the military presence and destructive and malevolent interventions of America."

MNA