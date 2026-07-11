  1. Politics
Jul 11, 2026, 9:30 PM

Iran may abandon MoU amid US violations

Iran may abandon MoU amid US violations

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations warned that Tehran would no longer consider itself obliged to its MoU with the United States if Washington continues to violate its commitments under the deal.

Speaking to reporters outside the UN Security Council on Saturday, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Saeed Iravani, described the alleged US attacks on Iranian islands and southern cities on July 7 and 8 as a “clear violation” of the UN Charter and of Washington’s obligations under the bilateral memorandum of understanding.

He said that if the United States continues to breach its commitments under the agreement, Iran will no longer be obligated to fulfill its own obligations.

Iravani stressed, however, that Tehran remains committed to implementing the memorandum, provided that the United States fully and genuinely complies with its commitments.

His remarks came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran has so far honored its obligations under the agreement, while accusing Washington of violating Clause 9 of the memorandum by imposing new sanctions on Iran. He said the latest US sanctions constitute a breach of the commitments undertaken by the United States.

MNA

News ID 246107

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