Iran sees no limits on strengthening ties with African nation

Momeni made these remarks in a meeting with Burkina Faso’s Minister of Security Mohammadou Sana in Tehran on Thursday, Momeni noted the reopening of the Iranian embassy in Burkina Faso and the establishment of a joint commission as significant steps toward deeper collaboration.

He also expressed optimism that these initiatives would foster increased interaction between the two countries.

Momeni described the signing of a police cooperation memorandum as a crucial step in strengthening ties, emphasizing the importance of student exchanges to bolster collaboration. He also identified agriculture and industry as priority areas for future cooperation.

In response, Sana expressed gratitude for Iran’s hospitality and acknowledged the inspiration of the Islamic Revolution for Burkina Faso.

He noted that since the reopening of the embassy two years ago, interactions between the two nations have grown significantly.

Sana commended the shared positions of both countries in international organizations, particularly Interpol, and reaffirmed their mutual struggle against imperialism and global arrogance.