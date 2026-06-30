Gaza death toll reaches 73,066 since Oct. 07: health min.

According to the ministry, eight Palestinians were martyred by the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip and 26 others have been injured in the enclave over the past 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire in Gaza was established on October 11, 2025, 1,053 people have been killed and 3,406 others were injured.

According to the statistics, 786 people have been pulled out from the rubble since October 11.

The ministry also put the number of Palestinians injured in the Israeli attack on the enclave since October 07, 2023 at 173,514.

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