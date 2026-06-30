  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jun 30, 2026, 2:20 PM

Gaza death toll reaches 73,066 since Oct. 07: health min.

Gaza death toll reaches 73,066 since Oct. 07: health min.

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has put the number of Palestinians martyred in the Israeli aggression in the enclave since October 07, 2023 at 73,066.

According to the ministry, eight Palestinians were martyred by the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip and 26 others have been injured in the enclave over the past 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire in Gaza was established on October 11, 2025, 1,053 people have been killed and 3,406 others were injured.

According to the statistics, 786 people have been pulled out from the rubble since October 11.

The ministry also put the number of Palestinians injured in the Israeli attack on the enclave since October 07, 2023 at 173,514.

MNA/ 6875330

News ID 245759

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News