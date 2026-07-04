Americans name Trump worst person in history: poll

Trump appeared on both lists, a sign of how he remains one of the most polarizing figures in the country, Newsweek reported.

Trump is seen by some as defining American greatness and by others as its worst example, showing how opinion over him remains sharply divided. The only other president to appear on both lists was Barack Obama.

The results show that attitudes toward Trump are overwhelmingly divided across partisan lines, with Republicans far more likely to view him favorably, while Democrats’ views of him are overwhelmingly negative.

Trump topped the list of the worst Americans in history according to the YouGov poll, with a total of 34 percent of respondents selecting him. This included 64 percent of Democrats, 34 percent of independents and 4 percent of Republicans.

The list included convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, serial killers Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy, as well as former Democratic presidents Obama and Joe Biden.

The poll found that the largest share of respondents named former president Abraham Lincoln as the greatest American, with 18 percent selecting him, a nearly identical figure among both Democrats and Republicans.

Trump was named as the greatest American in history by 8 percent of total respondents, including 24 percent of Republicans—the highest share for any individual on the list among Republicans.

By comparison, 0 percent of Democrats and 2 percent of independents said Trump was the greatest American.

MNA