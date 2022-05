US President's public approval falls to 36%, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday.

Biden's public approval rating sees the lowest level of his presidency, as Americans suffered from rising inflation.

Biden's approval rating has been below 50% since August, raising alarms that his Democratic Party is on track to lose control of at least one chamber of Congress in the Nov. 8 midterm election, Reuters said.

AMK/IRN84766610