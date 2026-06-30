Iraq eyes on joining BRICS

Iraq hopes to become part of BRICS one day, Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Abdul-Karim Hashim Mostafa told TASS.

"BRICS is a very important organization and I hope that Iraq one day will be part of it," the envoy said.

According to the envoy, Iraq's potential accession to BRICS "depends on a lot of things. It depends on how the organization is organized, what is the condition to be part of BRICS. But definitely it will be a good idea."

Russia initiated the bloc's creation in 2006. Brazil, Russia, India, and China became its founding members. After South Africa joined in 2011, the group became known as BRICS.

At its first summit in Yekaterinburg in June 2009, the bloc defined its goal as developing consistent, active, pragmatic, and open dialogue and cooperation among its member countries. It later adopted the principles of non-alignment and not being directed against third parties.

Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia became full members in January 2024, followed by Indonesia in January 2025.

MNA