Iran slams Italy over support for US-Israeli war

Esmail Baghaei, writing on social media in response to Italian officials who described their country's participation as limited to "technical and support" assistance and denied any cooperation in the war, said that this is a clear contradiction aimed at evading responsibility for complicity in a major international wrongful act.

"This is a glaring contradiction and a fellacious argument aimed at evading responsibility for complicity in a grave internationally wrongful act: publicly denying any aid or assistance to the aggressors, while openly acknowledging the “technical and logistical” support that enabled and facilitated the unlawful American-Israeli war of aggression against Iran," Baghaei wrote on X.

He further stressed that providing 'technical and logistical' support to the aggressors constitutes nothing less than a clear and direct contribution to the commission of an illegal war of choice — a blatant act of aggression and a serious violation of international law.

MNA