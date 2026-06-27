Iran draw 1-1 with Egypt, need help to advance

Iran were held to a 1-1 draw by Egypt at Seattle's Lumen Field on Saturday, their third consecutive Group G stalemate at the 2026 World Cup, leaving their qualification for the knockout stage dependent on other results.

Egypt took the lead in the fifth minute when Mahmoud Saber's shot slipped through a crowded defence and past goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. Iran were handed a lifeline minutes later when a foul on Mehdi Tarimi resulted in a penalty, but the striker saw his spot-kick saved by the Egyptian goalkeeper in the 11th minute.

Iran kept pressing and found an equaliser three minutes later. Milad Mohammadi broke into the box and forced a save, with Ramin Rezaeian on hand at the far post to fire home the rebound and make it 1-1.

In stoppage time at the end of the first half, Shoja Khalilzadeh found the net following a free-kick, but celebrations were cut short when the goal was disallowed after a VAR review.

The draw leaves Iran with three points from three Group G matches, having previously drawn 2-2 with New Zealand and 0-0 with Belgium. Team Melli must now wait for the outcomes of the other group fixtures to learn whether they reach the round of 16.

MNA