Iran mocks US for ‘solving’ domestic hunger problem: FM spox

In a post on his X account, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “Charity begins at home — and it is desperately needed there. As reported by World Hunger Education Service, more than 47 million people in the United States, including 1 in 5 children, cannot consistently access or afford enough nutritious food to live healthy lives.”

Since 2020, the number of people facing food insecurity has risen by 4.2 million. Feeding America confirms the same stark reality: 47 million Americans struggle daily with hunger and its severe health and social consequences, he added.

“The “solution” from US authorities? In September 2024, the USDA quietly terminated its 30-year-old annual report on household food insecurity — effectively ending the official tracking and acknowledgment of hunger in America. So, after “solving” domestic hunger by simply stopping the reports, Washington now feels qualified to lecture the world about hunger elsewhere,” the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman underlined.

He further referred to another report by the NGO Feeding America that said 47 million Americans struggle daily with hunger.

Baghaei added, “Charity begins at home — and it is desperately needed there.”

MNA