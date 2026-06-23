Pres. Pezeshkian arrives in Islamabad for high-profile talks

Upon his arrival, Pezeshkian was highly received by Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking before departing for Islamabad on Tuesday morning, Pezeshkian said the visit comes at the invitation of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and follows extensive efforts by Pakistani officials to coordinate and finalize the MoU between Tehran and Washington.

“This trip, which is being made at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, has taken shape after extensive efforts by the Prime Minister, Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Army Chief, Mohsin Naqvi, the Interior Minister, and the Pakistani government to coordinate and finalize the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States,” Pezeshkian said.

He said the process pursued by Pakistani officials in defending the rights of the Iranian nation played an “indispensable” role in finalizing the agreement.

“The efforts made by these dear ones were such that perhaps their concern for reaching an agreement and establishing peace in the region was greater than ours,” he added.

Pezeshkian departed Tehran for Islamabad on Tuesday at the head of a high-ranking delegation for a one-day official visit.

The president is scheduled to hold separate meetings with Pakistani authorities during the visit, during which he will exchange views on the most pressing issues of mutual interest to the two countries.

MNA