17 mercenaries linked with US, Israel nabbed in Iran

According to the ministry's statement, three individuals identified as the primary field leaders of an enemy-linked street sabotage network were among those detained in Ilam province.

The statement noted that the arrested leaders had also engaged in anti-security activities including destruction and arson of public property and facilities, armed fire, filming, and symbolic posturing in order to spread insecurity and terror among the public.

A search of the arrested leaders yielded three blocks of TNT, one Kalashnikov rifle, one grenade, and a large number of cold weapons including machetes.

In addition to the three gang leaders, 14 other members of the enemy's street sabotage network were also identified and detained.

MNA/IRNA