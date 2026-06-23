  1. Politics
Jun 23, 2026, 10:02 AM

17 mercenaries linked with US, Israel nabbed in Iran

17 mercenaries linked with US, Israel nabbed in Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – The Ministry of Intelligence has announced that 17 traitor mercenaries in the service of the US-Zionist enemy have been identified and arrested in western Iran, following intelligence surveillance and public tip-offs.

According to the ministry's statement, three individuals identified as the primary field leaders of an enemy-linked street sabotage network were among those detained in Ilam province. 

The statement noted that the arrested leaders had also engaged in anti-security activities including destruction and arson of public property and facilities, armed fire, filming, and symbolic posturing in order to spread insecurity and terror among the public.

A search of the arrested leaders yielded three blocks of TNT, one Kalashnikov rifle, one grenade, and a large number of cold weapons including machetes.

In addition to the three gang leaders, 14 other members of the enemy's street sabotage network were also identified and detained.

MNA/IRNA

News ID 245548

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