At least 54 injured, 18 missing in a factory's blast in Qatar

"The total number of people injured in the accident at one of the plants in the Ras Laffan industrial area stands at 54,” Qatar’s Ministry of Interior wrote in a post published on the social media platform X on Sunday.

“At the same time, the Internal Security Force’s Lekhwiya search-and-rescue team, together with the Civil Defense Department, is conducting an operation to locate 18 missing persons," the ministry added.

The ministry attributed the explosion to a "technical accident" and said there was no threat to public safety.

The ministry did not indicate whether the explosion had caused any damage to the plant, which supplies gas to the domestic market, according to Press TV.

Residents in several districts of Doha reported unusual tremors on Sunday evening resembling an earthquake.

MNA