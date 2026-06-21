Iran parl. delegation in Baku to partake in PUIC Summit

The 20th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) is currently underway in Baku, the capital of Republic of Azerbaijan.

A parliamentary delegation from Iran arrived in Baku to take part in the summit. The delegation was welcomed upon arrival on Saturday by Iran’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Damirchilou.

Hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan, the conference is being held from June 21 to June 25 and includes a series of meetings and specialized sessions, including the Executive Committee meeting, the Association of Secretaries General of Member Parliaments, the Permanent Committee on Palestine, the Committee on Muslim Communities and Minorities, the Conference of Women Parliamentarians of Islamic Countries, and specialized standing committees on legal and cultural affairs, dialogue among civilizations and religions, economic and environmental affairs, and human rights, women, and family issues.

The program also includes the 27th session of the General Committee of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States.

MNA