Iran warns against US breaching of ceasefire deal

In a phone call with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Araghchi expressed appreciation for Islamabad's mediation efforts and initiatives that led to the memorandum of understanding signed on June 18. But he stressed that the United States has to be committed to ending the war on every front, and that any breach would be Washington's responsibility.

Dar, for his part, welcomed the diplomatic progress and voiced Pakistan's support for continued talks and efforts to achieve positive and lasting results. He expressed hope for success in the next stages of the process.

The two ministers also reviewed bilateral issues and agreed to continue their consultations.

MNA