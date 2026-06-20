  1. Politics
Jun 20, 2026, 7:39 AM

Iran warns against US breaching of ceasefire deal

Iran warns against US breaching of ceasefire deal

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister warned his Pakistani counterpart that the United States bears full responsibility for any breach of the newly signed MoU, particularly its requirement to halt the war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

In a phone call with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Araghchi expressed appreciation for Islamabad's mediation efforts and initiatives that led to the memorandum of understanding signed on June 18. But he stressed that the United States has to be committed to ending the war on every front, and that any breach would be Washington's responsibility.

Dar, for his part, welcomed the diplomatic progress and voiced Pakistan's support for continued talks and efforts to achieve positive and lasting results. He expressed hope for success in the next stages of the process.

The two ministers also reviewed bilateral issues and agreed to continue their consultations.

MNA 

News ID 245450

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