Iran reacts to continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, writing on social media, condemned the "aggressive and terrorist operations" by the Israeli regime against areas of Lebanon that killed and wounded dozens and destroyed homes and infrastructure. He warned of "serious and immediate consequences" for regional peace and security from the continued warmongering of the "occupying and genocidal Zionist regime."

Baghaei said the United States bears direct responsibility for the situation. He pointed to Clause 1 of the memorandum of understanding on ending the war, dated June 18, 2026, which he said explicitly stipulates that halting the war in Lebanon is an inseparable part of the agreement to end hostilities on all fronts.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will adopt all necessary measures to safeguard its interests, security and rights and those of its allies," he said.

MNA