Iran crude oil tankers exit US blockade zone: tracking site

“At least two National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) VLCC supertankers named DIONA (9569695) and HERO2 (9362073) have exited the US Navy blockade perimeter carrying a combined total of 3.8 million barrels of Iranian crude oil between them,” TankerTrackers said in a post on X, citing digital tracking data corroborated by satellite imagery, accordingt o AFP.

The site — which monitors oil shipments and storage — later added that a third NITC tanker had “exited the blockade line with 1 million barrels of Iranian crude oil”.

MNA