  1. Economy
Jun 17, 2026, 3:45 PM

Iran crude oil tankers exit US blockade zone: tracking site

Iran crude oil tankers exit US blockade zone: tracking site

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – Iranian oil tankers have exited the zone in the Persian Gulf blockaded by the US Navy, the TankerTrackers website said, calling it the country’s “first crude oil exports in two months”.

“At least two National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) VLCC supertankers named DIONA (9569695) and HERO2 (9362073) have exited the US Navy blockade perimeter carrying a combined total of 3.8 million barrels of Iranian crude oil between them,” TankerTrackers said in a post on X, citing digital tracking data corroborated by satellite imagery, accordingt o AFP. 

The site — which monitors oil shipments and storage — later added that a third NITC tanker had “exited the blockade line with 1 million barrels of Iranian crude oil”.

MNA

News ID 245409

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News