Protests on tourism project in Albania go on for 16th day

A large number of citizens joined the protest held under the slogan "Albania is not for sale."

Gathering at Skanderbeg Square, protesters voiced opposition to the planned sale of a beach in Zvernec as part of a tourism development project allegedly linked to Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner.

Carrying banners and placards, demonstrators marched with Albanian flags to the Prime Minister's Office on Martyrs of the Nation Boulevard.

Arben Pupla, a 49-year-old protester, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the main demand of demonstrators is the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

"The most important and primary reason that pushed us to protest is the demand for the removal of this criminal (Rama) from office. Half of his government is in prison. Through this protest, I demand that this criminal leave office without remaining for even one more minute," he said.

Another protester, 56-year-old Zef Brahimi, said Albanians are unable to benefit from the country's wealth and pledged to continue protesting every day.

MNA