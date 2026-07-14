Iran blasts UK’s decision to designate IRGC as terrorist org.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry condemned the British government’s decision as politically motivated and contrary to international legal principles.

The ministry said the designation of the IRGC by the British government was an “unjustified” and “irresponsible” action that violates fundamental rules of international law, including the principles of sovereign equality of states and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries.

It stressed that the IRGC is an inseparable part of Iran’s official Armed Forces and, alongside the Iranian Army, is tasked with defending the country’s territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and security.

The ministry highlighted the IRGC’s role in countering Daesh (ISIL) terrorism, saying its efforts in safeguarding Iran and contributing to regional peace, security, and human dignity are “evident to all.”

The statement described Britain’s move to apply a security designation to an official institution of a sovereign state as a “despicable and provocative act” that violates international law and the United Nations Charter.

The Foreign Ministry said the decision, taken amid a tense situation in West Asia resulting from the actions of the United States and the Israeli regime, reflected “the height of the ill will” of those behind the measure.

It also criticized Britain’s record of interference in other countries’ affairs and colonial policies, particularly in West Asia, arguing that London has no moral standing to make such accusations. The ministry further stated that Britain supported the perpetrators of the recent US-Israeli military aggression against Iran.

The statement added that the British decision was based on “baseless security allegations,” while denouncing the UK for hosting and supporting terrorist and violent groups and networks.

MNA