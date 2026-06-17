One killed when small plane crashes on Texas highway

The plane had six people onboard when it crashed on the Loop 20 highway shortly after 10 p.m., said Jose Baeza, an investigator with the Laredo Police Department. It was unclear if the person who died was on the plane or the ground, AP reported.

No injuries on the ground were immediately reported, though five officers were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The plane was a Cessna Citation Latitude twin jet, according to information from FligthAware, an aviation tracking and data company. It departed from Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico at 6:19 p.m.

It's not clear what caused the crash as it reached Laredo, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio. Video posted to social media showed the plane on its side, smashed into a highway barrier. The tail was ripped from the fuselage,

Zayra Garza, an esthetician, was driving her co-workers home when she came upon the crash. She began shooting video as she approached the scene and then stopped her vehicle across from the crippled jet, which was on fire.

MNA