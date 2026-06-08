China's Xi arrives in North Korea with ‘new missions: report

Just before his arrival, Xi urged the two sides to deepen strategic communication and firmly steer relations in the "right direction,” calling for upholding the fine tradition of high-level exchanges between the two parties and the two countries, and maintaining close contacts like “relatives,” Anadolu Agency reported.

In a piece published in Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's official newspaper, he said: "Relations between China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea stand at a new historical starting point, facing new development opportunities and shouldering new missions of the times," he said, using North Korea’s official name.

He said the two countries should take the 65th anniversary of their Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance as an opportunity to strengthen exchanges at all levels and across party, government and military institutions, implement the important consensus reached by the two sides, and add fresh impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

Xi was greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the airport in the capital Pyongyang, according to footage shared by the China Military Bugle, the official media account of Beijing's armed forces.

The Chinese leader’s entourage includes his wife Peng Liyuan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee.

Across Pyongyang, portraits of Xi and flags of both nations lined the streets in preparation for the visit. Banners in Korean and Chinese celebrating the two countries' traditional friendship were also on display throughout the capital.

The visit – Xi's first overseas trip of the year – comes at Kim’s invitation.

Xi will hold talks with the North Korean leader during the rare visit as the two sides mark the anniversary of their treaty of friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance.

The Chinese leader last visited North Korea in 2019, making him the first Chinese president in 14 years to travel to the country.

Xi's trip comes at a time of shifting regional dynamics, including the strengthening of ties between Pyongyang and Moscow under a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed in 2024, which includes mutual defense commitments.

China remains North Korea's most important economic partner. Bilateral trade last year rose to about $2.79 billion, the highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic and close to pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019.

MNA