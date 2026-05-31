IRGC seizes shipment of anti-security optical devices

Hamza Seyyed ul-Shohada IRGC Base stationed in West Azarbaijan Province said in a statement on Sunday that a shipment of the a shipment of anti-security optical devices were captured from individuals affilated with separatist adversary groups and foreign intelligence services in one of the villages in the northwest of the country in Urmia County.

The statement said that the shipment consited of advanced binoculars and surveillance equipment.

The indicuduals were trying to transfer the equipment to the other provinces deeper inside the country.

The IRGC Base further warned that any other actions by the adversary groups will be crushed.

MNA/6846062