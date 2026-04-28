First Tehran-Moscow flight carried out after 60-day hiatus

The public relations director of Imam Khomeini International Airport said a Mahan Air flight departed Tehran for Moscow at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, while the return flight landed back at the airport at 4:00 p.m.

According to the airport official, the route had been inactive for around 60 days, and its reopening reflects the ongoing expansion of the country’s international flight network.

Airport authorities also announced an increase in foreign destinations in the coming days. Flights are scheduled for Wednesday to Bangkok, Istanbul, Beijing, Medina, Najaf, Muscat, Shanghai, Yerevan, and Shenzhen.

Officials added that flights to Bangkok, Shenzhen, and Yerevan will also restart for the first time since the war.

In a related statement, the chief executive of Imam Khomeini Airport City said requests for additional destinations have been received and that more routes will be added gradually.

MNA