US sanctions Iraqi figures over Iran links

The U.S. Treasury Department announced the measures against what it described as networks that weaken Iraq’s sovereignty, plunder its resources and fuel violence against Iraqis and Americans. Among those targeted were the Iraqi deputy oil minister, accused of using his position to divert oil shipments to benefit Iran, and three senior commanders from Resistance groups.

The sanctions were reported by Al Jazeera and confirmed by the U.S. State Department.

The provocative move obstructs efforts to reach a final agreement to end the war. Such hostile actions continue even as Washington claims to pursue peace talks.

MNA