Hamas leader’s son dies of injuries from Israeli strike

An Anadolu correspondent said Azzam al-Hayya breathed his last after suffering critical injuries in the strike that targeted the Daraj neighborhood east of Gaza City on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, Hayya said his son had been seriously wounded in the Israeli attack, blaming Israel for seeking to achieve its goals through “pressure, killing, and terrorism.”

Video footage from Gaza City showed mourners carrying Azzam’s body from Al-Shifa Hospital before his burial.

According to Palestinian sources, Azzam was Hayya’s fourth son to have been killed by Israel.

MNA