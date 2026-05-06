US working on diplomatic solution to war it started in Iran

US officials, including President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, are working intensively to find a diplomatic solution to resolve the conflict with Iran, US Secretary of State and Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Marco Rubio claimed at a White House briefing.

He added that Washington expects to reach an agreement with Iran on a memorandum of understanding.

"The operation Epic Fury is concluded. We achieved the objectives of that operation. We're not cheering for an additional situation to occur. We would prefer the path of peace," he asserted, referring to the war of aggression that the US and Israel jointly waged on Iran, which led to the killing and injury of thousands, including hundreds of children.

"What the President would prefer is a deal. He would prefer to sit down work out a memorandum of understanding for future negotiations that touches on all the key topics that have to be addressed, a full opening of the straits so the world can get back to normal that he and he prefers that be negotiated through the route that Steve [Witkoff] and Jared [Kushner] have been working and that all of us have been supporting," Rubio added.

MNA