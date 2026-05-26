Pezeshkian highlights importance of modernizing military sys.

He made the remarks in a meeting with a group of Defense Ministry officials on Tuesday, and praised the efforts, valor, and achievements of the Armed Forces in the recent US-Israeli war of aggression, commending their role in strengthening Iran’s deterrence and defense power.

The president stated that the enemy had never imagined that the Iranian Armed Forces possess such offensive capability, operational capacity, and strategic readiness, adding that part of the adversary’s surprise was the result of years of continuous effort, precise planning, and the forward-looking progress of specialists and commanders in developing and updating defense capabilities and strategic equipment.

Referring to regional developments, Pezeshkian said that countries in the region have now concluded that the US military presence has not provided them with lasting security, and that reliance on the US for security has proven to be an unrealistic and ineffective assumption.

He further stressed the need to update and redesign the country’s defense and security structures in line with technological transformations.

The Iranian Armed Forces must move toward the technological frontier through forward-looking planning and greater use of universities, scientific centers, and knowledge-based companies to enhance defense capabilities, the president stated.

MNA