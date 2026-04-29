Aref offers condolences on passing of Azeri poet

Following the passing of the distinguished Azerbaijani scholar and poet, the late Heydar Abbasi (Barishmaz), Iran's First Vice President released a message expressing condolences to Azerbaijan's cultural and literary community, the people of Azerbaijan, the poet's family, and his students.
He prayed for his forgiveness from God Almighty and peace for his soul and patience and peace for his survivors.
MNA/6815407
TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref has issued a message of condolences following the passing of Heydar Abbasi (Barishmaz), a prominent Azerbaijani poet.
Following the passing of the distinguished Azerbaijani scholar and poet, the late Heydar Abbasi (Barishmaz), Iran's First Vice President released a message expressing condolences to Azerbaijan's cultural and literary community, the people of Azerbaijan, the poet's family, and his students.
News ID 244100
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