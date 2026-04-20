Formation of gov. right of Iraqi people: Gen. Qaani

In a message issued on Monday, Brigadier General Qaani said he had paid a visit to Iraq recently.

“For conveying the appreciation and gratitude of the people and the system of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the solidarity and cooperation of the insightful people, the great religious authority, and the officials of Iraq, I traveled to Baghdad,” he said.

He praised the Iraqi nation’s spirit of resistance and loyalty, emphasizing that formation of a government is the right of the Iraqi people.

“Forming a government is their (Iraqis’) right; Iraq is greater than for others—especially criminals against humanity—to interfere in its affairs,” the commander stated.

He further underlined that the selection of Iraq’s next prime minister must be based solely on Iraqi decision-making, adding, “The selection of the prime minister is made purely based on the decision of Iraqis.”

MNA/TSN