2 spies convicted of cooperation with Mossad hanged in Iran

According to the case files, Mohammad Masoumshahi and Hamed Validi were recruited by Mossad through cyberspace, and traveled to the Iraqi Kurdistan region to meet in person officers of the Zionist regime's spy agency, and receive training for conducting acts of terror and sabotage inside Iran.

The case documents also show that the convicted individuals received training on establishing and maintaining secure virtual contact with Mossad officers, identifying and locating sensitive Iranian installations, and handing over collected information and coordinates to the Israeli regime.

They were additionally taught how to make explosive projectiles and launch pads.

Based on existing documents, evidence, and the explicit confessions of the convicts, they set fire to a number of military and public facilities, and then took photos and recorded videos of their terrorist acts.

The convicts received payments in the form of cryptocurrency for carrying out missions on behalf of the Israeli spy agency.

Masoumshahi and Validi were arrested after being identified while they were in the process of carrying out a mission in favor of the Tel Aviv regime.

Iranian security forces then raided their residences and hideouts in the cities of Karaj, Isfahan, and Tehran, and recovered munitions, explosive projectiles, and equipment needed for making improvised shells from those places.

Following interrogations and investigations, the two individuals were convicted of waging war against God (Muharebeh), collaboration with belligerent groups and the Zionist regime, attempts to undermine national security, membership in a criminal and terrorist outfit in a bid to destabilize Iran, and waging propaganda against Iran's Islamic Establishment.

The death sentences of Masoumshahi and Validi were carried out early Monday morning after their convictions were confirmed by Iran's top tribunal and finalized through the legal process.

MNA