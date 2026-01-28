  1. Politics
Israel spy Hamidreza Sabet executed in Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Iran has carried out the execution of Hamidreza Sabet, who was convicted of espionage and intelligence cooperation with Mossad.

Hamidreza Sabet Esmailpour, son of Gholamhossein, who was arrested on April 29, 2025, was executed after being convicted of espionage and intelligence cooperation in favor of a hostile intelligence service, identified as the Mossad.

According to official information, Sabet Esmailpour was found guilty of establishing contact with an intelligence officer, transferring documents, and providing classified information.

His sentence was upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court after the completion of all legal procedures.

The execution was carried out following the confirmation of the verdict and the fulfillment of judicial formalities, in accordance with Iranian law.

