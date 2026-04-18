170 hostile drones shot down during war: Gen. Elhami

In comments at a televised interview on Saturday, Brigadier General Alireza Elhami said Iran’s integrated air defense network played a key role in countering US and Israeli aerial aggression during the 40-day war.

He stated that Iranian air defense forces managed to shoot down 170 advanced enemy drones over the course of the conflict, including various American and Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles.

Elhami emphasized that the destroyed drones were not simple systems, but advanced platforms equipped with self-protection systems, armed capabilities, and sophisticated reconnaissance technologies. He noted that among the drones shot down by Iran were advanced models such as Hermes 900, MQ-9, and Heron.

The commander also pointed to one of the most significant achievements of recent days, stating that in the final days of the war and before the ceasefire, a highly advanced American MQ-4 Type-C reconnaissance aircraft flying at very high altitude over the Persian Gulf was struck by Iranian air defense forces. He added that the United States itself was later forced to acknowledge the strike and the effectiveness of Iran’s air defense capabilities.

He further stressed that Iran’s air defense record is not limited to drones, stating that a large number of advanced hostile fighter jets, including F-35, F-15, F-16, F-18, and A-10 aircraft, were also shot. He said this record reflects the power, readiness, and dynamism of Iran’s air defense forces in ensuring the security of the country’s skies.

MNA/TSM