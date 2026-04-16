US, Israel should face justice for attacks on Iran

“We must do this. And I think not only Iran but the entire international community is demanding accountability,” Esmaeil Baqaei told RIA Novosti news agency.

“What the United States and the Zionist regime have committed in their aggression against Iran is a crime against international peace and security. This is a war crime, a crime against humanity.”

The Iranian diplomat reminded that under the Geneva Convention, all member states are committed to respecting international humanitarian law and ensuring its implementation.

“This will be a permanent demand of all Iranians, and we will use our entire domestic legal system as well as international law to hold them accountable for the horrific crimes they have committed against the Iranian people,” Baqaei emphasized.

MNA