  1. Politics
Apr 15, 2026, 9:50 AM

US envoy claims Washington capable of reaching deal with Iran

US envoy claims Washington capable of reaching deal with Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) –Washington and Tehran will ultimately be able to conclude a peace agreement, as both sides are interested in it, the US Permanent Representative to the UN claims.

"I do think we can come to some type of agreement or deal, as [US] President [Donald Trump] calls them, because both sides have interest in getting there for very different reasons," Mike Waltz claimed, addressing the relevant issue at an event at Georgetown University.

Without mentioning the US attacks on Iran in the middle of the talks, the diplomat also said that both countries have "a lot to overcome in terms of trust" and, as with any such agreement, mechanisms will be needed to verify compliance with its provisions, TASS reported.

MNA

News ID 243641

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