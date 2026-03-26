US calls for negotiation while builds up militarily: Iran FM

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on Thursday.

The two ministers discussed the recent developments in the region and the consequences of the continued military aggression by the US and Israeli regime against Iran.

While appreciating the efforts of Turkiye and some regional countries to stop the aggressions of the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran, Araghchi updated his Turkish counterpart on the latest developments.

Araghchi said that the request for negotiations while continuing the aggression and sending military forces and equipment to the region to commit more crimes against the Iranian people is a sign of contradiction in the behavior and speech of the Americans.

Pointing out that Iran did not initiate this imposed war and is defending its sovereignty, national security, and territorial integrity against the aggressors, he emphasized that it is expected that all countries in the region and the international community will responsibly condemn the aggressions and crimes committed by the US and Israel and hold the aggressors accountable for their gross violation of international law and attack on Iran.

Referring to the continuation of consultations between himself and certain regional countries, Fidan emphasized Ankara's commitment to trying to help stop the war.

MNA/IRN