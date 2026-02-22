  1. Politics
Araghchi, Grossi discuss Iran-US nuclear negotiations

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency held a phone conversation with Iran’s foreign minister to discuss recent developments related to indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), held a telephone conversation with Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the latest developments related to indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States.

During the call, the two officials exchanged views on the current trajectory of the diplomatic process and regional developments linked to the negotiations.

Both sides emphasized the importance of constructive interaction and the use of dialogue as a mechanism to advance negotiations and achieve a sustainable understanding.

The discussion reflects ongoing coordination between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog amid broader diplomatic efforts concerning Iran’s nuclear file.

