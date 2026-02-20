Israeli regime strikes Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

An Israeli air raid targeted Ain Al-Hilwe Palestinian refugee camp in Sidon city, South Lebanon on Friday afternoon, according to local Palestinian media.

According to Press TV, at least one was killed and three others were injured in the Israeli drone strike.

Meanwhile, other local media reported that the Israeli regime, also in violation of the ceasefire agreement targeted the "Al-Shu'ara" district in the suburb of the town of "Nabi Sheith" in the Bekaa in eastern Lebanon with an airstrike.

The occupying army also targeted a house in the "Al-Zaqaq" District in the suburb of the town of "Aytroun" and two towns of "Yarun" and "Marun al-Ras" in southern Lebanon with artillery fire.

The Zionists also targeted the "Sahl al-Khayyam" district in southern Lebanon with artillery shelling.

