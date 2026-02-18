Araghchi, Grossi discuss future cooperation, talks with US

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IRGC, discussed the latest developments related to the process of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States in a call with Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran on Wednesday.

In this conversation, the Iranian minister appreciated Grossi's presence in the Geneva talks on Tuesday, emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran's focus on developing an initial and comprehensive framework to advance future talks.

The IAEA chief, for his part, positively assessed the results of Tuesday's meeting and announced the readiness of his international body to provide support and cooperation in the formation of a negotiating framework.

The two also reviewed the results of the last round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva and discussed and exchanged views on the mechanisms and requirements for developing a draft negotiating framework.

MNA