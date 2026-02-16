"Just completed in-depth technical discussions with Iran FM"

  1. Politics
IAEA chief:

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – IAEA Director GeneraRafael Mariano Grossi has posted about his talks with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Monday.

"Just completed in-depth technical discussions with Iran's Foreign Minister @araghchi in preparation for important negotiations scheduled for tomorrow in Geneva," wrote Grossi in a post on X after talks with the lead Iranian negotiator Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Monday.

Araghchi arrived in the Swiss city on Sunday night for the second round of indirect negotiations with the US on Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program, throughout which Oman is expected to continue its intermediary role.

The foreign minister is accompanied by a high-ranking diplomatic and specialized delegation.

The first round of the negotiations was held earlier this month in the Omani capital Muscat.

During his stay in Geneva, Araghchi is set to meet as well with his Swiss counterpart and other international figures. He will also address the United Nations Conference on Disarmament.

