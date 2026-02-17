Iran, Russia, China to hold naval drill in Strait of Hormuz

The trilateral drills, initiated by Iran’s Navy, aim to strengthen maritime security, enhance cooperation against piracy and maritime terrorism, and conduct coordinated rescue operations.

The “Maritime Security Belt” exercises have been held annually since 2019 under Iranian initiative. According to official statements, the drills are intended to ensure safe global trade routes in one of the world’s most strategically important maritime passages.

Russian, Chinese, and Iranian naval units are expected to participate with various ships and operational capabilities to test coordination, tactical readiness, and rapid-response procedures in the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials describe the exercises as a demonstration of regional security cooperation and commitment to the protection of international shipping lanes.

MNA/TSN channel