Feb 17, 2026, 11:14 AM

Second round of Iran-US talks wraps up

GENEVA, Feb. 17 (MNA) – The second round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington ended in Geneva on Tuesday with negotiating teams leaving the site of the talks.

