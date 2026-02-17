https://en.mehrnews.com/live/241862/ Feb 17, 2026, 11:14 AM News ID 241862 Politics Politics Feb 17, 2026, 11:14 AM Second round of Iran-US talks wraps up GENEVA, Feb. 17 (MNA) – The second round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington ended in Geneva on Tuesday with negotiating teams leaving the site of the talks. News ID 241862 Show more کپی شد Related News Diplomacy on a cautious track Iran, US agree on some issues in principle: FM Araghchi Tags Iran US talks in Geneva Iran USA Nuclear Deal Iran Nuclear Program Nuclear Negotiations Iran-US Talks Iran-US nuclear talks
