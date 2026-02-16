Araghchi in Geneva for diplomatic consultations

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived in Geneva on Monday, leading a diplomatic and technical delegation for a series of consultations.

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, Araghchi was welcomed upon arrival by Wolfgang Brülhart, Special Representative of the Swiss Foreign Minister for the Middle East and North Africa.

During his visit, Araghchi is scheduled to meet with the Swiss foreign minister, his Omani counterpart, and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as other international officials based in Switzerland.

He is also expected to deliver a speech at the United Nations Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

MNA