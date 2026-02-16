  1. Economy
Feb 16, 2026, 1:31 PM

Iran, Russia able to exchange over 2,000 items of goods

Iran, Russia able to exchange over 2,000 items of goods

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Secretary of the Russian-Iranian Joint Economic Commission (RIEC) Khaltimat Budunova has said that agreement inked between Iran and Russia has made it possible to exchange more than 2,000 different products.

According to the latest statistics, the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries has reached $4.7 billion, she said at the inaugural ceremony of 19th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission meeting held in Tehran on Monday.  

Economic and trade relations between Russia and Iran are developing on an upward trajectory.

Budunova went on to say that signing of a free trade agreement (FTA)| between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) plays an important role in trade cooperation, noting that the agreement inked between Iran and Russia has made it possible to exchange more than 2,000 types of goods.

The latest statistics show that trade turnover between Iran and Russia has increased to $4.7 billion, she emphasized.

The 19th two-day meeting of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission kicked off in Tehran on Monday.

MNA

News ID 241839
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News