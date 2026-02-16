Iran, Russia able to exchange over 2,000 items of goods

According to the latest statistics, the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries has reached $4.7 billion, she said at the inaugural ceremony of 19th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission meeting held in Tehran on Monday.

Economic and trade relations between Russia and Iran are developing on an upward trajectory.

Budunova went on to say that signing of a free trade agreement (FTA)| between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) plays an important role in trade cooperation, noting that the agreement inked between Iran and Russia has made it possible to exchange more than 2,000 types of goods.

The latest statistics show that trade turnover between Iran and Russia has increased to $4.7 billion, she emphasized.

The 19th two-day meeting of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission kicked off in Tehran on Monday.

