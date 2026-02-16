Omani Embassy to host Iran-US talks in Geneva

Iran’s top diplomat will also address the United Nations Conference on Disarmament on Tuesday.

Given the repeated requests by the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), there is also a possibility of a meeting between Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Chief Rafel Grossi.

Araghchi arrived in the Swiss city of Geneva on Sunday night for the second round of indirect negotiations with the US on Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program, throughout which Oman is expected to continue its intermediary role.

The foreign minister is accompanied by a high-ranking diplomatic and specialized delegation.

The first round of the negotiations was held earlier this month in the Omani capital Muscat.

During his stay in Geneva, Araghchi is set to meet as well with his Swiss counterpart and other international figures.

