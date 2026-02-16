IRGC Navy holds military exercise in Persian Gulf(+VIDEOS)

The IRGC Navy launched the “Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz” exercise under the supervision of Commander-in-Chief Maj. Gen. Pakpour.

The Smart Control drills in Hormuz examines scenarios for reciprocal military action in response to threats, the Iranian TV said.

IRGC was cited as saying by the Iranian TV that Smart Control drills in Hormuz aimed to assess the readiness of naval operational units.

The following video footage by the national Iranian TV shows the IRGC Navy helicopter taking off for the mission during the exercise, which the correspondent says will continue in the next hours.

The following video footage was released by an IRGC Telegram channel:

The following video released later by Iranian TV shows the the four Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf and how the IRGC naval forces are defending them against a hypothetical enemy:

