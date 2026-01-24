Massive anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis after fatal shooting

Man shot by federal agents in Minneapolis has died, police chief tells CNN. DHS says suspect was armed.

The man shot by federal agents Saturday morning in Minneapolis has died, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told CNN.

Witnesses have been taken to the Whipple Federal Building.

This is the third shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis this month, after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in early January and another ICE agent shot a Venezuelan migrant in the leg.

The Department of Homeland Security said the man was armed. It’s unclear what led up to the fatal shooting.

CNN has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for more information.

MNA