Iran to play Cameroon in friendly

The match, confirmed by the Iran Football Federation, is part of Team Melli’s broader plan to face strong and varied opposition ahead of the tournament.

Iran have already secured their place at the World Cup and have been drawn into a challenging Group G, where they will face Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. With that demanding group in mind, the coaching staff is keen to test the squad against physically strong and tactically disciplined teams such as Cameroon.

In addition to the Istanbul fixture, the federation has previously announced another major friendly, with Iran set to take on Spain in Madrid. The two matches are expected to provide valuable experience for both established players and emerging talents.

Team Melli hope these encounters will sharpen their competitive edge and build momentum as they look to make a strong impression on the global stage in 2026.

